Rastafarian man killed in Bickersteth

A Rastafarian man was shot and killed by unknown assailants in Bickersteth square, St James, on Friday morning.

He has been identified as Ezekiel Barrett, otherwise called 'Barka ' of Blue Hole and Richmond Hill addresses, also in St James.

Reports from the police are that about 7:20 p.m., Barrett was standing in the square when he was ambushed by armed men, and shot multiple times.

He died on the scene.

The Cambridge police were summoned and upon arrival, the scene was processed and Barnett's body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.

-Hopeton Bucknor

