Sections of Martha Brae to Holland roadway in Trelawny to be closed

The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising that sections of the Martha Brae to Holland roadway in Trelawny will be periodically closed to vehicular traffic over the next three weeks.

The NWA says the roadway is now being rehabilitated through a multimillion dollar contract.

It says the closure is necessary to allow the contractor to complete critical components of the works while ensuring the safety of motorists and pedestrians.

During the period of closure, motorists will be rerouted to the alternate route via Market Street.

Community Relations Officer for the NWA's Western Region, Janel Ricketts, says that the Martha Brae to Holland corridor is being repaired at a cost of approximately $15 million, through the agency's Maintenance of Secondary Roads Programme.

The project involves the rehabilitation of 500 meters of roadway, including drainage improvements and the reshaping and asphalting of the targeted road section.

The NWA says the project which got underway in February 2023, is scheduled to be completed before the end of April 2023.

