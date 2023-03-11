Canada’s largest segregated unit honoured with commemorative coin

TORONTO:

A special coin, honouring the No. 2 Construction Battalion of the Canadian Expeditionary Force of World War 1, the largest segregated unit in the history of Canada, was unveiled during a Black History Month presentation on February 23 by AfroglobalTelevision, in collaboration with the Carpenters’ Union, Painters’ and Allied Trade Unions, and other stakeholders.

The reveal of the Royal Canadian Mint commemorative coin followed a video presentation of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau making an official apology. The broadcast was well received by the audience at the sold-out event, held at the exquisite Bellagio Boutique Events Venue, in Concord, Ontario. The celebratory affair was dubbed, ‘Honouring the Past, Inventing the Future’.

Chris Campbell, vice president of Carpenters’ Union Local 27 and director of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion at Carpenters’ Regional Council, who spearheaded the project remarked on the importance of representation and community engagement, especially in his role.

“In July 2022, I was moved when Prime Minister Trudeau recognised and thanked the No.2 Construction Battalion for their contributions. As a construction labour union representative, I felt compelled to reach out to my colleagues in the industry to do something to honour these heroes. We then met with Afroglobal Television about collaborating to recognise the contributions of the No.2 Construction Battalion,” He said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

SCHOLARSHIP AWARD

Campbell also announced the launch of a scholarship to George Brown College to assist youths pursuing training certification, diploma or degree studies in the construction industry or labour studies.

“This evening we are officially launching a $100,000 scholarship endowment at George Brown with the support of the unions, community and friends. The Perseverance Scholarship Award will assist youths pursuing an apprenticeship training certification course diploma courses or degrees studies for the construction industry or labour studies,” he said.

Underscoring the value of education and training for young people, he recalled his decision 33 years ago to join the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America as an apprentice.

“Look at where that has got me! To give young people that encouragement they need to succeed like I did as an apprentice is a pleasure,” Campbell said.

President of George Brown College, Jamaica-born Professor Gervan Fearon, welcomed the support noting that “higher education institutions can and should be leaders in cultivating a foundation of equity, reconciliation, improving access to educational opportunities, and providing an environment for diverse learners to succeed.”

“Building a society and a workforce that empower all Canadians to contribute, participate, and thrive is more than the right thing to do. It is essential to our collective prosperity,” Fearon said.

He was joined in the photo op of the symbolic cheque being presented by Mark Lewis, chief of staff, Carpenters’ Regional Council; and Mike Yorke, president of the Carpenters’ District Council of Ontario.

“It is clear that Chris and Sandrine Campbell agree. They are also inspiring others to give, and in doing so to be part of shaping a workforce that is representative of our community,” he remarked.

Member of Provincial Parliament for Ajax, Patricia Barnes, introduced keynote speaker, Dr. Jean Augustine, who made history in 1993 as the first African Canadian woman to be elected to Canada’s House of Commons as member of parliament of Etobicoke-Lakeshore. Augustine came to Canada as a domestic, then became an educator and politician.

“Black History Month is a time to reflect on the history of Canada and acknowledge the significant contribution of black Canadians which has generally been excluded from our history books.

“So yes ... the theme this year is an appropriate one, ‘Our stories to tell’, and we’ve heard stories here tonight. We must recognise the partnerships who are helping us to tell those stories,” Augustine urged the audience.