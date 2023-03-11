Farmer arrested over gun seizure in Clarendon

A Clarendon farmer is in police custody after an illegal firearm was discovered at his home in Curatoe Hill, May Pen this morning.

It is reported that about 6 a.m., the police, armed with a search warrant, conducted a raid of the premises.

A P80 9mm semi auto pistol loaded with a magazine containing seventeen 9mm ammunition was found in the ceiling of the bathroom.

The weapon was seized and the man arrested.

During Thursday's sitting of the Clarendon Municipal Corporation, Deputy Superintendent Anton-Gur Cardoza, the Clarendon police's head of operations, disclosed that up to Sunday, some five illegal firearms were seized across the parish.

- Olivia Brown

