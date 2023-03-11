GoodHeart | Dinthill Technical hoping to improve track and field programme

One of the largest secondary institutions in rural Jamaica, Dinthill Technical High School (DTHS) is a major player in football, cricket and the study of agriculture. However, the Linstead, St Catherine-based school’s performance in track and field has diminished greatly over the years. This is something Anthony Garwood, principal at DTHS, hopes to change. Garwood told The Gleaner that within the last two years, they have been establishing a structured track and field development programme to improve the school’s standings in the sport.

“We have been looking at recruits, and we have been looking at the track and field market, and we see that for sprints, we might not be able to compete at the boy or girl level, so we look at getting points at the field events,” Garwood said.

Garwood said they have also recruited a number of athletes from other Caribbean countries.

“Normally, our local talent would pass Dinthill and go over the bridge. So, we have partnered with a few persons from overseas, and they have sent some Caribbean athletes that are mainly at the sixth-form level. We are also recruiting at the class-four level, and in between that, we have been navigating our way through,” he said.

While the school focuses on regional recruitment, local recruitment continues to impact the school’s competitiveness. Garwood said that students are recruited by other institutions deemed as powerhouses in track and field. And with parents deciding to transfer these students, the institution has no control over the process.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“Parents are attracted to schools that are successful at track and field,” Garwood said, adding that there are a number of options in St Catherine and nearby parishes. “Before now, our focus was not on track and field in terms of a development programme. We have a strong, rich history in football, but now we have been expanding, and we are now looking to go into that area of track and field to make our names there,” he added.

As the school hopes to improve its programme, other difficulties include the need for more suitable gym equipment. Vanessa Levy, the assistant coach, indicated that although they have a gym at the school, it has been challenging as they still lack the equipment necessary for strength training and conditioning.

“We need more weights and throwing implements for the shot put and the discus. We currently use sand bottles, tyres and blocks. The equipment for strength building is inadequate for everyone in a given session, and this affects our training,” Levy said.

Assistant Coach Raheem Jackson indicated that development in certain areas that enhance speed and acceleration, including plyometric equipment that leads to explosive movements, needs to be improved.

“We make do with what we have, with support from the parents and the [Dinthill] Past Student Association. There is a lot of talent at Dinthill, and we have had some success so far. Overall, we need assistance in obtaining equipment, gear and a nutrition sponsor for our track and field programme,” Levy said.

At last year’s staging of the Inter-Secondary School Sports Association (ISSA) Boys’ and Girls’ Championships, Dinthill Technical gained six points and finished 27th in the overall medal standing. “At the start of the year, our objective is to improve our standing on the medal table,” Garwood said.

Currently, 37 students are in training to participate in this year’s staging of the championships. According to Jackson, the students will participate in the long jump, javelin, discus and shot put. Several students will also participate in the middle distance, 400, 800 and 1500 metres.

“Some of the athletes did very well at the just concluded Central Championships. We do not want to burden them, though, because we strive to follow the principles of training and facilitate their development,” Jackson said.

Dominique Wint, Alex Watkins, Kamari Ferguson and Odessa France are all expected to lead the charge for the school. Nineteen-year-old Seon Booker is expected to medal in the Class One 800 metres. “I have managed training pretty well, and I feel I am about to own the 800 metres record,” Booker said.

To donate or learn more about Dinthill Technical High School, contact: 876-838-4996 or email dinthill.technical.sce@moey.gov.jm . Have a story you’d like to share? Email us at goodheart@gleanerjm.com .

keisha.hill@gleanerjm.com