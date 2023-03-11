Kingston men listed as wanted for murder
The Kingston West police have listed three men as wanted for murder.
Being sought are:
* Shevaughn Lawrence, otherwise called 'Devil Man', of Victoria Street, Kingston.
* Orlando Edwards, otherwise called 'Sparks', of Benbow Street, Kingston 12.
* Dezroy Walker, otherwise called 'Shemar' or 'Lizard', of 3rd Street, Trench Town, Kingston 12.
The men are being asked to report to the Denham Town police by 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 12.
Anyone with information that can assist the police in locating the men is being asked to contact the Denham Town Police at 876-922-6441, Police 119 emergency number or Crime Stop at 311.
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.