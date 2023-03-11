Kingston men listed as wanted for murder

The Kingston West police have listed three men as wanted for murder.

Being sought are:

* Shevaughn Lawrence, otherwise called 'Devil Man', of Victoria Street, Kingston.

* Orlando Edwards, otherwise called 'Sparks', of Benbow Street, Kingston 12.

* Dezroy Walker, otherwise called 'Shemar' or 'Lizard', of 3rd Street, Trench Town, Kingston 12.

The men are being asked to report to the Denham Town police by 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 12.

Anyone with information that can assist the police in locating the men is being asked to contact the Denham Town Police at 876-922-6441, Police 119 emergency number or Crime Stop at 311.

