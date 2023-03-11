Latvian national allegedly held with cocaine at airport

A Latvian national is now in police custody after he was allegedly caught trying to leave the island on Friday with cocaine concealed among personal items.

According to the police, he is being held on reasonable suspicion of breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

His name is being withheld pending further investigations.

The weight of the cocaine has not yet been confirmed, but sources say the drugs were wrapped in 10 rectangular parcels.

It's reported that the 30-year-old man checked in at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston to board a flight destined for the United Kingdom.

According to sources, the drugs were allegedly found after detectives from the police Narcotics Division swooped down and conducted a search of several items in his possession.

