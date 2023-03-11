Man arrested after being held with contraband at police lock-up

A man was taken into custody at the Greater Portmore Police Station lock-up in St Catherine after he attempted to introduce contraband into the facility earlier today.

The police report that a team was carrying out regular patrol of the compound about 2 a.m. when they accosted a man wearing a black shirt and pants, wearing a mask and red sneakers.

He was caught after leaping the fence at the back of the facility with a bag containing:

· Seven cell phones

· Five phone chargers

· Several boxes of cigarettes

· A parcel containing ganja, tobacco and lighters

· Razor blades

· Electrical cords

· Headphones

The man is expected to be charged later today.

The arrest comes days after the police conducted major search operations at the facility.

The police have since reviewed the facility's security arrangements and introduced new measures.

The police are again warning persons to avoid being used by criminals to smuggle contraband into police lock-ups.

"This is a dangerous practise that undermines our efforts at maintaining peace in some of our most troubled communities as gangsters in lock-ups tried desperately to direct and give orders against their enemies; stop it!" declared Christopher Phillips, Senior Superintendent in charge of the St Catherine South Police Division.

