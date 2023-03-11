Nurse killed by common-law husband in Manchester

The police in Manchester are searching for the common-law husband of a nurse who died in hospital following a domestic dispute in Newport district.

The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old surgical assistant nurse Shadae Shari Brown of a Daleys Grove, Newport address.

It is reported that about 8:30 on Friday night, the couple had a dispute when the man reportedly used knives to stab the woman.

The injured woman was assisted to the Mandeville Regional Hospital by a neighbour.

The man fled the scene.

She later succumbed at hospital.

A search has been launched for the man.

- Tamara Bailey

