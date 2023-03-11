Teen boy found dead in St Ann, father arrested

A St Ann father has been taken into custody as the police probe the death of his son.

The 14-year-old was found dead at the gate at their house in Inverness district.

He has been identified as Cashwane Nevers.

It is reported that the teen and his father were at a wake in the community and they were later seen leaving the event.

Residents subsequently stumbled upon the boy's body at his gate and the police were summoned.

The residents went in search of his father, who was located and handed over to the police.

The 59-year-old mechanic was taken into custody.

- Rasbert Turner

