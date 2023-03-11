Update | Man in custody over death of common-law wife

The taxi driver wanted for the fatal stabbing of his common-law wife in Newport district in Manchester on Friday night has been taken into police custody.

The deceased is 28-year-old Shadae Shari Brown of Daleys Grove in Newport.

Brown was a surgical nurse assistant at a private health facility in Mandeville.

It is reported that about 8:30 p.m. the couple had a dispute when the man reportedly used knives to stab the woman.

According to a close friend of the deceased, the incident happened in the presence of Brown's son and another child, which has left them traumatised.

Brown was taken to Mandeville Regional Hospital where later succumbed to her injuries.

It is reported that the couple had longstanding issues.

- Tamara Bailey

