Bar owner robbed in Portland, men arrested

Three men were apprehended and a firearm seized following a robbery in Snow Hill district in Portland on Friday night.

The police report that about 11 p.m., the complainant was in the process of closing her bar when a Toyota Probox motor car drove up with armed men aboard.

The men exited the vehicle and reportedly pushed her inside the bar and proceeded to rob her of personal items, an undetermined sum of money, a quantity of liquor and cigarettes before fleeing the scene, according to the police.

The police were alerted and a Toyota Probox motor car was intercepted along the Caen Wood main road in Hope Bay with three men aboard.

The police say a Samsung cell phone belonging to the complainant was found in possession of the suspects.

The men were taken into custody pending further investigations into robberies and break-ins committed across the division.

Following investigative leads, lawmen conducted operations in the communities of St Margaret's Bay and Snow Hill where several premises were searched and a quantity of assorted liquors, suspected to have been stolen from business places in the Portland Division, were seized.

Subsequently, the police, acting on information, conducted an operation along the St Margaret's Bay main road where a bag was found.

During a search, a Luger nine millimetre pistol was seen with a magazine affixed containing two 9mm cartridges was found and seized, the police reported.

The lawmen are reassuring residents that the Portland police are working assiduously to rid the streets of criminals.

