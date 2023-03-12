Cocaine seized in St James, man arrested

A St James resident was on Saturday arrested by the police in relation to the seizure of a quantity of cocaine at Love Lane in Montego Bay.

It was reported that about 6:15 a.m., a police-military team conducted an operation in the area, where a premises was searched.

According to the police, 60 pieces of cocaine were found in a container beneath the house.

The occupant of the premises was subsequently arrested.

However, his identity is being withheld pending further investigations.

The police say the estimated street value of the illicit drug has not been ascertained.

