“Intercessors arise, and My words do not despise.”

– A prophetic word at the 2004 Watch Night Service

THOSE WERE the prophetic words of God to the nation through my church (Overcomers World Ministries) many years ago. God spoke powerfully because of the chaotic condition of our nation and the nonchalant position of the church body. Today, He speaks even more strongly, as He has instructed me not to shut my mouth, but to speak to the nations. He wants intercessors to arise and take dominion of the nation, our territories, and the hemisphere.

In 2013, again, we heard the words of the Lord revealing what was coming, and now, even more, what is happening to our nation:

“Intercessors arise! Where are you? I searched for you every Sunday morning as you used to be before Me … I found you not. I searched for you on Thursdays, when you told me you were going to gather … I see only a few faithful ones. I searched for you when you have special programmes and conference; when you used to cry out to me, and I found you not. Where are you, intercessors?

Pray for your government. For yea, the enemies – the Sodom and the Gomorrah – shall rise forcefully against your government.

Many of you have asked Me, what shall we do? Yea, there are powers that are coming in from Eastern Asia; there are powers that are coming in from Eastern Africa; powers of occult. Yes, deep occultic powers are coming from East Africa and from East Asia. I will pour out My spirit upon you. You shall contend with them. With signs and wonders you shall prevail. I will give you the authority to rise up against them, and you will cry and show the power and the signs that I have given unto you. They shall succumb to your power, and the Lord’s name shall be glorified.”

The evil in our nation has been the activities of principalities and powers, the territorial spirits of snakes with human head(s), blood-sucking spirits, spirits of perversion, disobedience to parents, filthy lucre, promiscuous living, devil worship and evil altars (as we are pulling down some, they are creating others). Others are those coming in from other nations and territories. Those that are creating systems that are breaking down our economy, families, cultures, religion and spirituality. There are constant fights! “Intercessors arise, and My words do not despise!”

SOME STRATEGIES TO TAKE BACK OUR NATION FROM THE HAND OF THE ENEMY

• Let the intercessors wake up and repent of our evil deeds on behalf of the nation, our national leaders, churches, communities, families and ourselves. Repent of violence, blood sacrifices, cheating, recklessness, etc.

• Let intercessors in the churches stop praying against the leaders and fellow brethren.

• Let the intercessors be trained and equipped, as some who did not go through training are wounded on the battlefield.

• That we be united to destroy the powers of darkness that are confronting us and those in hiding places.

• That we conduct ‘insult and assault’ against the powers of darkness in our territories.

• That the powers of evil organisations and associations, or groups of people, be disbanded in Jesus name!

• That we protect the nation, the leaders, and fight the evil in the land.

