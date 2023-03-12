Man murdered in Clarendon

The Clarendon police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in Hayes on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as 59-year-old Roy Goulbourne of Capture Land in Hayes.

Reports from the Exeter police are that residents reportedly heard explosions about 8:30 p.m. on

Friday, however, the police were not summoned.

About 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, a resident stumbled upon Goulbourne's body and alerted the police.

On their arrival, Goulbourne was found in bushes with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations are ongoing.

Nineteen people have been killed in Clarendon up to March 5.

This is a 137.5 per cent increase in murders when compared to the eight homicides over the 2022 corresponding period.

- Olivia Brown

