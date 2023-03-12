Portmore home of dancehall entertainer Kiprich robbed

The police in Portmore, St Catherine are probing a robbery at the home of dancehall artiste Kiprich.

They indicated that the entertainer, whose given name is Marlon Plunkett, reported that the thieves stole jewellery and thousands of United States and Canadian dollars.

The incident happened on Saturday morning.

It is reported that the thieves gained entry into the entertainer's house by forcing open a kitchen window.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.