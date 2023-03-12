Stolen fibre optic cables recovered in Clarendon, man in custody

The police in Clarendon today recovered stolen fibre optic cables in a motor truck.

A man was taken into custody.

The police report that about 3:30 Sunday morning information was received that men were seen removing fibre optic cables in Mineral Heights.

A team was dispatched to the area but nothing was discovered.

The police say further intelligence led to the interception of a grey Isuzu truck which was carrying fibre optic cables.

Two of the truck's occupants reportedly ran, while a third man was arrested.

- Olivia Brown

