Stolen fibre optic cables recovered in Clarendon, man in custody
Published:Sunday | March 12, 2023 | 5:43 PM
The police in Clarendon today recovered stolen fibre optic cables in a motor truck.
A man was taken into custody.
The police report that about 3:30 Sunday morning information was received that men were seen removing fibre optic cables in Mineral Heights.
A team was dispatched to the area but nothing was discovered.
The police say further intelligence led to the interception of a grey Isuzu truck which was carrying fibre optic cables.
Two of the truck's occupants reportedly ran, while a third man was arrested.
- Olivia Brown
