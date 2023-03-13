Entries open for Jamaica Gospel Star Competition

The Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) has announced that Gospel Star Competition is now accepting entries for vocalists.

The 2023 Jamaica Gospel Star competition is free for entry and is open to all Jamaicans 16 years and older. Potential entrants should note that they will be required to submit a three-minute or less video of them performing their original or favourite cover song.

The competition will resume face-to-face audition and elimination across three regions for a preliminary adjudication process. The adjudication process will then move to the semifinal round which will select the top-10 finalists. The entrants will have developmental and training workshops leading up to the four-part televised shows.

The competition, which focuses on the vocal talents and performance styles of emerging gospel artistes is a rebrand of the iconic Jamaica Gospel Song Competition, which has touched the lives of countless gospel singers and songwriters for over three decades.

BEST VOCAL TALENTS

“The Gospel Star competition is now in its third staging and has unearthed and continues to unearth Jamaica’s best vocal talents in Jamaica and beyond our shores while developing aspiring Gospel artistes. This is one of the most successful Gospel competitions in Jamaica and has opened doors for many new artistes across Jamaica every year. The competition has built solid musical careers including Kevin Downswell, Glacia Robinson, Lubert Levy, Marsha Jarrett, and Treisha Williams, to name a few,” said Michelle Naraysingh, acting director of marketing and public relations at the JCDC.

Naraysingh further noted without a doubt, the Jamaica Gospel Star Competition has made its mark as a platform for unearthing renowned gospel talents and is assured that the cohort will be equally impressive. This competition is also seen as another avenue for the unearthing and growth of aspiring Gospel artistes through training with the best within the industry.

Additional information regarding the entry process and competition guidelines may also be found on the JCDC’s Website. Entry forms for the competition are available at the JCDC head office located at 3-5 Phoenix Avenue, Kingston 10, all JCDC parish offices islandwide, and online at www.jcdc.gov.jm.