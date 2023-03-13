Firefighters battling bush fire in rural St Andrew

The Jamaica Fire Brigade is battling a major bush fire in St Andrew, which is threatening several houses in the Rosemont and 15 Miles districts along the Junction main road.

Residents said the fire started Sunday night but they were able to quickly douse the flames with water.

The residents, however, said the fire was rekindled about 7 o'clock this morning.

They reportedly used buckets and hoses to prevent the flames from spreading to dwellings until members of the fire brigade arrived shortly before noon.

The fire has since spread to the other side of the road.

It has dislodged boulders along the road, with motorists having to proceed cautiously, as the road has been reduced to single-lane traffic.

- Job Nelson

