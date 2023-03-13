Five men listed as wanted in St Catherine

Detectives assigned to the St Catherine North police division have listed five people as wanted.

The police say two of them are wanted for murder.

They are Dean Norman otherwise called 'Max', of Berwick district, Bog Walk, and Above Rocks district, and Junior Brown of Springvale district, Bog Walk, and Greendale in Manchester.

The others are wanted for shooting with intent.

They are Kevin Fletcher otherwise called 'Tippy', of Victoria district, Linstead; Bryan King otherwise called Marlon King of Fletcher Land, Kitson Town; and Kenroy Collins of Sligoville.

Investigators believe that the arrest and charge of these five individuals will positively impact the safety of many communities in the parish and are encouraging persons to share information about their whereabouts.

Persons are also being reminded that it is a crime to harbour a fugitive.

Those with information that can assist the police are encouraged to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305 or 876-984-4490, Crime Stop at 311, the NIB Tipline at 811, the police 119 number or the nearest police station.

