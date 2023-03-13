Friendship to Hurlock roadway 50 per cent complete

Work on the rehabilitation of the Friendship to Hurlock roadway in St James is 50 per cent complete.

This was disclosed by Community Relations Officer at the National Works Agency (NWA) Western Office, Janel Ricketts.

“We are focusing on completing a number of items ahead of the application of the asphaltic concrete surface. So far, what we have done is to improve the drainage systems along that stretch of roadway through the installation of several culverts. We are now in the process of completing some other drainage features as well as constructing a retaining wall along a section of that stretch,” she said.

“We have also completed the reshaping of that roadway and we will now, in short order, proceed with the priming of the road surface and then the asphalting of same, so we are advanced and are ahead of schedule,” she added.

Rehabilitation of the 1.8-kilometre stretch is being done by J&L Equipment and Construction Services Limited.

The project, which is being funded by the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) at a cost of $164 million, represents the third phase of a targeted approach to repairing the stretch of roadway from Fairfield Bridge to Hurlock.

Phase one saw the rehabilitation of 1.5 kilometres of roadway between Fairfield Bridge and Taylor Avenue, which was done at a cost of $74.1 million.

Phase two included the repair of the Taylor Avenue and the Friendship community roadway and was funded by the National Housing Trust (NHT) at a cost of $114 million.

