Hanover Health Department raises concern over school canteens

The Hanover Health Department (HHD) says that following the inspection of canteens at several schools in the parish over the course of last month, they have concluded that many are operating under conditions deemed as unacceptable.

Consequently, a work plan has been developed for corrective measures to be taken, and the HHD has given the commitment to continue monitoring the schools and their canteens.

“The schools with canteens found to be unsatisfactory were issued with work plans, for them to work with to correct those breaches. Based on the Public Health Nuisance Regulations, they have thirty days to correct the issues identified, failure of which will demand further action from the HHD,” Fritz Francis, deputy chief public health inspector in Hanover, told The Gleaner after delivering his report at Thursday’s monthly meeting of the Hanover Municipal Corporation.

According to Francis, some 18 school canteens were inspected last month and 13 of them were found to be in an unsatisfactory state, noting that the breaches found were of different levels. He said some were more serious than others as four schools were able to correct the breaches identified in a short space of time.

FURTHER ACTION

Francis said that should schools fail to correct the issues identified within the given 30-day period, further action will be taken by the HHD.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Schools struggling to meet the requirement are being asked to write to Dr. Kausal Singh, the medical officer of health for Hanover, to request additional time to do the corrective work.

Checks made by The Gleaner have revealed that the four schools which were able to correct the anomalies, they are Merlene Ottey High School, Clifton Primary and Infant School, Gourney’s Mount Primary and Infant School, and Mount Ward Primary School.

While Haughton Court Basic School, Salvation Army Cave Valley Basic School, Orange Bay Preparatory School, Pell River Basic School, Lucea Primary School, Chester Castle Primary School, Chester Castle Basic School, Young’s Daycare and Pre School, and Cacoon Castle Primary and Infant School are yet to address the issues.

Francis pointed out that in the interest of the good health of all concerned, the HHD will continue to work with those educational institutions that are behind schedule so their situation will be rectified in the shortest time possible.

He said public health inspectors will also be making checks at other schools across the parish to make sure that proper health standards are always maintained.