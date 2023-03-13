Immigration officers, other PICA workers take industrial action

Immigration officers across the island have taken industrial action over issues with the management of the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) and the Government's compensation review exercise now under way.

Head of the National Workers' Union (NWU) Granville Valentine confirmed that officers have not reported for duty at all ports.

The NWU represents just under 200 immigration officers.

The Gleaner has learnt that other workers at PICA have also taken industrial action.

"The immigration officers are adamant that they intend to go back to work and normalcy only when the Government would have settled their longstanding issues including the reclassification and proper alignment as it relates to the compensation review," Valentine told The Gleaner a short while ago.

"It is very unfortunate that workers in this country have to strike and be very defensive in order to be properly compensated," he added.

Valentine argued that other public sector groups, including doctors, teachers, customs and Tax Administration Jamaica workers, "have got through" and stated that the police have "a big offer on the table".

He said those groups were able to settle because of "lucrative offers" made.

"The immigration officers along with the PICA workers are saying we are equally important and they are not backing down. There is nothing that anyone can tell these workers at this time. They are dead serious," said Valentine.

He has called on the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service to meet with the union "as urgently as possible" to settle the matter.

"It makes no sense calling on the management which doesn't seem to have the interest of the workers at heart or understand that national issues are at stake," he said.

- Kimone Francis

