Labour ministry calls emergency meeting with PICA, union

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security has intervened in the impasse between the Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) and the National Workers Union (NWU), as industrial action taken by immigration officers today is expected to go into a second day.

Chief Executive Officer at PICA, Andrew Wynter, and head of the NWU, Granville Valentine, have been invited to an "emergency conciliatory" meeting at the ministry.

NWU is the union which represents immigration officers.

The meeting is set for tomorrow at 10:00 a.m.

The labour ministry said the meeting is an attempt restore "normalcy and to explore the possibility of amicably resolving the substantive issue/s in dispute".

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Dozens of immigration officers called in sick today, as the group protests issues with PICA's management and the Government's compensation review exercise.

- Kimone Francis

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.