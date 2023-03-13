Man in police custody following shooting death of 2-y-o boy

The Trelawny police have confirmed that they have taken a man into custody in connection with the shooting death of a two-year-old boy in Mack Hill in the parish on Sunday night.

The child has been identified as Adrian Campbell.

It's reported that about 7:30 p.m., Adrian, his mother and her boyfriend went to purchase ice cream at a shop in Mack Hill when their car was approached by a man with whom the couple had a dispute.

The man brandished a handgun and opened fire hitting Adrian who was sitting in the rear seat of the car.

The shooter then fled the scene on foot, while the wounded child was rushed to the Falmouth Hospital.

The alleged shooter was picked up by the police during an operation carried out in Duncans, Trelawny, later in the night.

-Hopeton Bucknor

