PICA: Management is addressing concerns of immigration officers

The management of the Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) is defending its handling of the executive agency in recent years, amid a fallout with immigration officers that has now resulted in an islandwide strike.

Immigration officers did not report for duty this morning, causing significant delays and disruptions at the island's two main international airports.

The workers are protesting over what they say are longstanding issues with PICA's management and the Government's compensation review exercise.

But in a statement today, PICA sought to distance itself from the restructuring exercise, noting that negotiations within the public sector for increased wages and improved working conditions are done between the respective unions and the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service.

Additionally, PICA said contrary to the statements issued by Granville Valentine, the agency's management is addressing concerns identified by staff as they are raised.

Valentine is the head of the NWU which represents immigration officers.

See PICA's statement in full below:

Negotiations within the public sector for increased wages and improved working conditions are done between the respective Unions and the Ministry of Finance & the Public Service (MOFPS). The Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) wishes to make clear that the current compensation agreement is being implemented as negotiated by the National Workers Union (NWU), and the Jamaica Civil Service Association (JCSA) with the Ministry of Finance & the Public Service (MOFPS).

Contrary to the statements issued by Mr Granville Valentine, the agency's management is addressing the concerns identified by staff as they are raised.

We note with interest Mr Valentine's comments, “that other public sector groups, including doctors, teachers, customs and Tax Administration Jamaica workers "have got through" and stated that the police have "a big offer on the table”.

He said those groups were able to settle because of "lucrative offers" made.

One would have expected that Mr Valentine would have done the same for the immigration officers who are equally important, as he was also part of the negotiation for that body of workers with MOFPS.

Over the years, the agency has taken steps within the parameters of the MOFPS to advance the cause of our valued employees. Consequently, we initiated a unit review exercise which commenced in October 2022, which we are in the process of completing. It is instructive to note that this restructuring programme was an initiative that was started by the agency to ensure that there are proper alignments of the compensation for employees to take into account, their roles and responsibilities. This programme was started as far back as 2018.

Recently, the agency also met with the MOFPS and the unions to discuss and confirm the way forward as it relates to the restructuring exercise for the Immigration Unit. One of the critical announcements that came out of that meeting was that Mr Granville Valentine admitted that management should have been involved from the start of the process.

At that meeting, we agreed to implement a steering committee which would involve the unions ensuring that all parties concerned would be on board with the new classification going forward for the Immigration Unit.

It was also agreed that the matters regarding the various allowances unique to PICA, would continue to be discussed between the unions and MOFPS. The management team continues to follow up with MOFPS on issues and concerns raised by staff, including immigration officers.

Further to the remark made by Mr Valentine that "It makes no sense calling on the management which doesn't seem to have the interest of the workers at heart or understand that national issues are at stake,", is not a reflection of the truth. The management has been doing its best to address all the issues and concerns raised by staff and the unions, arising from the compensation agreed upon by the parties involved.

To this end, the agency has established an email address specifically for staff to submit their concerns and has also done face-to-face meetings with employees. Their concerns were thereafter compiled and submitted to MOFPS for discussion.

Meanwhile, the agency is accused of not treating the issues, though we are yet to receive any information from either union on what was agreed between them and the MOFPS. The agency is guided only by the circulars received from MOFPS, which we are bound to implement unless otherwise instructed by the Finance Ministry.

It must be noted, that in keeping with good industrial relations practices, we have invited Mr Valentine to come to the table where all the issues can be aired and where we can seek a possible solution but he has refused to do so for reasons all known to himself.

The agency continues to stands ready and willing to address any and all concerns raised and will accept any submissions from the unions regarding additional issues or concerns.

