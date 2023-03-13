UNDP, NEPA partner to spread awareness about toxic chemical waste

In a publication released last week, a woman caught burning a pile of garbage including a discarded tyre is admonished by a Jamaican

hummingbird which reminds her that harmful chemicals are released whenever we burn our waste or garbage. Sheepishly, she admits to knowing that the chemicals released are highly toxic to both human and animal health.

“They can affect us through air, water and soil,” the woman in turn tells the hummingbird.

“Stop burning! You’re releasing POPs! You can also be charged!” the well-informed hummingbird chastises the woman.

POPs (persistent organic pollutants) are harmful chemicals that do not break down easily. They are highly toxic and have the potential to travel far distances through the air, water and may be ingested by birds, These chemicals are can be found in things we use every such as pesticides, plastics, electronic devices, carpets and furniture, as well as emissions from factories and waste from industries and hospitals.

The scene depicted above is just one of the important messages portrayed in a booklet titled POPs and The Family and is the latest initiative by the UNDP Jamaica, working with the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, as well as the Global Environment Facility and is a wake-up call to the deadly risks to public health and well-being from a polluted environment.

The United Nations General Assembly took the unprecedented step on July 28, 2022, unanimously declaring that a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment was a human right. Partnering with the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA), the UNDP Jamaica is aiming to get Jamaicans from all ages and all walks of life to realise the dangers to which they are exposed and in so doing, empower them to stop doing some of the dangerous everyday practices, which could cause serious harm or kill us.

“These ‘forever chemicals’, as they are called, persist in the environment, passing from one species to the next through the food chain. POPs are linked to chronic illnesses, certain cancers, birth defects, and dysfunctions in immune and reproductive systems.

“In Jamaica, they are largely generated by power transformers, burning garbage, fire retardants and pesticides to name a few sources,” UNDP Resident Representative to Jamaica Denise Antonio told Thursday’s handover ceremony of the family activity and colouring book at NEPA’s Caledonia Avenue, St Andrew head office.

The book is a specialised public education product designed to help children identify and avoid POPs, which are commonly found in certain industries and substances in Jamaica.

A public education programme being undertaken by NEPA and UNDP Jamaica, create awareness about POPs, which is not only is hazardous to human health, but has been linked to chronic illnesses, certain cancers, birth defects, and dysfunctional immune and reproductive systems. They are present in widely used chemicals such as dielectric fluids in electrical equipment, flame retardants and pesticides and the aim of this comprehensive national project is to reduce and eventually eliminate the importation, stockpiling and use of sources of persistent organic pollutants in Jamaica.

“We believe that we can achieve this ambitious goal by systematically identifying and removing sources of pollution that threaten human health and the environment,” Antonio told the handover ceremony.

“This illustrated activity and colouring book for children called POPs and The Family is a welcome information resource to alert the nation about sources and dangers of POPs, and tips to avoid exposure.

“I call on schools, community, youth and parental groups to join the mission to creatively educate the nation about these POPs.”