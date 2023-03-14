18-y-o charged following police operation in downtown Kingston

Cops assigned to the Kingston Western police division have arrested and charged 18-year-old Raheem Williams with possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorised possession of ammunition in relation to an incident that took place on Beckford Street in downtown, Kingston this morning.

The police report that about 5:30 a.m., lawmen were on an operation in the area when they saw Williams, who is of East Street, Kingston and Lacovia, St Elizabeth addresses, in the company of a group of men whose action indicated that they were in the process of committing a robbery.

On seeing the police team, the men opened fire at them and then ran in separate directions.

A search of the area was conducted and Williams was seen hiding, according to the police.

They say he was accosted, searched and a Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing fourteen 9mm rounds of ammunition was found in his possession.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He was subsequently taken into custody.

He was subsequently charged after he underwent a question and answer session in the presence of his attorney.

He is scheduled to appear before court on Thursday, March 23.

The other men are currently being sought by the police.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.