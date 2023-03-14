Bail extended for woman accused of fatally stabbing teenager with an ice pick

Dorrel Davis, the St Catherine woman who is charged with the November 2022 murder of 18-year-old mason Dane Stephenson, was granted a bail extension when she appeared in the parish court on Tuesday.

The matter was mentioned before Senior Parish Court judge Desiree Alleyne.

The accused was given a stern warning after the court was informed that she had breached a condition of her bail to keep away from North East St Catherine.

"If there is objective evidence that you have visited the community and are working there, then you will be remanded," Judge Alleyne said.

Davis' bail was then extended until May 18.

It is alleged that on November 5, 2022 the accused used an ice pick to stab Stephenson in the chest.

Stephenson was assisted to the Linstead Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Davis was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder and formally charged with murder on completion of the investigation.

Davis is being represented by attorney Tamika Harris.

- Rasbert Turner

