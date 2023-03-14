Consumers urged to be vigilant when sourcing water during drought

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is urging members of the public to exercise caution when sourcing and using water distributed by private trucking companies for domestic purposes, to avoid potential health risks.

In times of severe water restrictions due to drought or unscheduled disruptions, water may be trucked to affected communities via the National Water Commission (NWC) and the municipal corporations or contracted private carriers.

The ministry said that water distributed by these providers under those conditions is safe, as they load at NWC or municipal corporation-approved sources, namely reservoirs, wells and distribution systems.

However, persons and commercial establishments that purchase water independent of the established national agencies must ensure that the providers are registered with the NWC, the municipal corporations, and the parish health departments.

Vehicles that transport water must be clearly labelled, sanitised, free from leaks, affixed with clean hoses and fittings and properly covered.

The ministry advises that disinfecting the water should be considered if the consumer is in doubt, or the source cannot be verified.

Water can be treated by boiling. This is by heating until it comes to a “rolling boil” (large bubbles continuously coming to the surface of the water) which is maintained for three minutes.

Meanwhile, as drought conditions persist, portfolio Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, is urging Jamaicans to ensure that their sanitation needs are being met.

He noted that the Government continues to supply water to communities, and while persons are advised to use the commodity sparingly, it is important that they prioritise sanitation to prevent infections.

-JIS

