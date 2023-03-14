Immigration Corner | Hotel worker wants to live in Canada

Dear Mrs Powell,

I keep hearing about the express entry. Is Canada selecting only specific jobs. I work at a hotel, and I am writing on behalf of my boyfriend, best friend and myself. We all want to go to Canada together.

I’m a manager and my boyfriend is a supervisor at the same hotel. My best friend is a secretary at a school. Can you tell us about the express entry and how we can qualify to get to Canada?

– KW

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Dear KW,

The Express Entry System is a tool utilised by Immigration, Refugee and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) to accept applications under programmes such as Federal Skilled Trade, the Federal Skilled Worker, the Provincial Nominee Programme and the Canadian Experienced Class.

Canada does not have a specific occupation list; however, your occupation must fall under TEER (Training, Education, Experience and Responsibilities) 0, 1,2,3 in order for you to qualify. This is explained on the government’s website. You would need to have a minimum of one year work experience in one occupation to apply under the Express Entry System.

The key is to ensure that you are qualified to be accepted into the pool of candidates to have a chance of being selected. Individuals who are placed in the pool are given a comprehensive ranking score, which gives them a rank in the pool.

While there is no specific category of workers that are admitted into the pool, individuals who have a minimum of one year work experience in jobs such as managers, supervisors, secretaries, teachers, nurses, and administrative assistants could qualify, provided that you are able to accumulate the required points.

POINTS ALLOCATION

IRCC will ask certain questions in order to grant you points. Points are given according to an individual’s age, language ability, education, work experiences and other factors. Your goal is to get over 450 points. You should try to maximise the points for language skills. This requires you to sit either the IELTS, General Training or the CELPIP- General Examinations.

If you have knowledge of the French language, you should also do the Test d’Évaluation de Français at the Alliance Francais office locally, or you may also sit the exams in Canada or the USA. You will be evaluated based on your reading, writing, speaking and listening skills.

Although having a job offer will give you extra points, you do not need a job offer to be admitted into the express entry pool, and most importantly, you do not need a job offer to receive an invitation to apply for permanent residence. However, if you receive a job offer, ask your employer to provide a Labour Market Impact Assessment report, as you will need that information to update your application.

You will also get points based on proving that you have the equivalent of a Canadian certification. So if you have a bachelors, master’s or PhD degree from a university outside of Canada, you will need to request an educational credential assessment report from an authorised body for Canadian immigration purposes.

The reports can be requested from: Comparative Education Service – University of Toronto School of Continuing Studies, International Credential Assessment Service of Canada, World Education Services, International Qualifications Assessment Service or International Credential Evaluation Service – British Columbia Institute of Technology.

You must also prove that you have the required settlement funds based on the number of persons in your family, and pass the medical and security checks. Age is also a significant factor.

The above information is only some of the requirements, so I strongly recommend that you consult with an immigration lawyer to assess your eligibility, provide you with tips on how to strengthen your application, and communicate with the Canadian immigration authorities on your behalf.

Deidre S. Powell is a lawyer, mediator, and notary public. Send your questions and comments to info@deidrepowell.com. Visit her website at www.deidrepowell.com to find out if you qualify under express entry. Follow her on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for additional information.