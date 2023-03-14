Immigration officers to go back to work

Immigration officers are set to resume duties later today after the Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) and the National Workers Union (NWU) reached a compromise this morning that the group would end its two-day strike.

The decision came out a meeting with the two parties and technocrats at the Ministry of Labour and Social Security at the ministry's North Street head office in Kingston.

Both PICA and the NWU have agreed that normalcy will be restored at the island's ports of entry and offices beginning with the 10 p.m. shift for officers.

Additionally, negotiations are to resume with the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service tomorrow, to finalise the compensation package for the officers “and other pertinent issues.”

A second meeting is scheduled with the parties at the labour ministry for Friday at 10 a.m.

Both PICA and the NWU also agreed that there will be no victimisation on either side.

Yesterday, dozens of immigration officers called in sick at the Norman Manley and Sangster International airports, protesting issues with PICA's management and the Government's compensation review exercise.

