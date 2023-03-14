Labourer charged for alleged robbery of Manchester businessman

The police in Manchester on Monday charged a man in relation to the alleged robbery of a businessman at gunpoint at his establishment in November 2022.

Twenty-one-year-old labourer Odeno Anderson of Suncrest Garden district in Clarendon is charged with robbery with aggravation and possession of a prohibited weapon.

He is scheduled to appear before the Manchester Parish Court on Friday, March 24.

The police report that about 1 p.m. on Sunday, November 6, 2022, Anderson and three other men reportedly entered the business establishment located along the main road in Christiana posing as customers.

According to the police, Anderson and his accomplices then held up the businessman at gunpoint and robbed him of valuables such as liquor, cash and cigarettes.

A report was made to the police and an investigation launched.

During the investigation, Anderson was arrested.

He was later charged on Monday, March 13 after he was questioned in the presence of his attorney.

His accomplices are still being sought by the police.

