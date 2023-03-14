Three injured in Bog Walk crash

Three people including a schoolboy were this afternoon rushed to the Linstead Hospital in St Catherine after the vehicle they were travelling in crashed along the Linstead Bypass.

The incident happened about 2:50 p.m.

It is reported that the three were travelling in a Nissan Note motor car toward Bog Walk when the crash occurred.

On reaching the community of Shenton, the driver of a black Toyota Wish motor car, which was heading in the opposite direction, reportedly came into the path of the Nissan.

The driver of the Nissan reportedly swung out of the path of the Toyota to avoid a collision, which saw the vehicle crashing into a railing and then into a gully.

The Toyota driver did not stop.

The occupants of the Nissan sustained injuries and were assisted to hospital.

- Rasbert Turner

