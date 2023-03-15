Body of man found in bushes in Portland

The Portland police are probing the murder of a man whose body was found with multiple gunshot wounds at Folly on Tuesday afternoon.

The police have since identified the deceased as Andre Weston.

According to the police, persons were playing football at Folly Oval in Port Antonio shortly around 4:30 p.m. when they smelt a foul odour coming from nearby bushes.

They reportedly went to investigate and discovered a body and raised an alarm.

Upon the arrival of the police, the body was observed lying on its back and was clad in a white merino, black pants, and white socks with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

The police stated that information received indicated that the deceased reportedly suffered from a mental illness and was last seen alive on the afternoon of Sunday, March 12 at the Port Antonio Cemetery by a relative.

This is the second murder recorded in Portland since the start of the year.

- Gareth Davis Snr

