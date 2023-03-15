E-10 87 down $0.25, E-10 90 up $0.25 and Diesel down $4.50

Effective Thursday, the price of E-10 87 is to go down by $0.25 to sell for $167.82 per litre

However, a litre of E-10 90 will go up by $0.25 to sell for $172.29.

Automotive diesel oil will move down by $4.50 per litre to sell for $196.12.

Ultra low sulphur diesel will sell for $206.96 per litre following a decrease of $4.50.

The price of Kerosene will go down by $4.50 to sell for $207.17.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go down by $3.06 to sell for $68.95, while butane will also move down by $3.06 to sell for $75.42 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com