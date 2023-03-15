Illegal gun seized in Westmoreland, man arrested

A police team from the Specialized Operations Branch in Westmoreland today seized an illegal gun and arrested a motorcyclist.

Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar police are that about 2:29 a.m. the team was on mobile patrol along the Three Mile River main road when the man was signalled to stop.

The police say he disobeyed and was pursued by the lawmen.

According to the police, he drove onto a premises and was seen throwing an object to the ground.

The object was retrieved and found to be a Taurus nine-millimetre pistol with a magazine containing eleven 9mm rounds of ammunition, the police said.

He was arrested.

His identity is being withheld pending further investigations.

