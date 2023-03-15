Justice Lorna Shelly Williams appointed Senior Puisne Judge

Justice Lorna Shelly Williams has been appointed to the post of Senior Puisne Judge.

She was appointed as puisne judge in January 2015 and has been described in legal circles as an eminent and brilliant jurist.

The appointment has been met with congratulatory messages from her fellow judges.

Justice Carol Lawrence Beswick, who was the Senior Puisne Judge, retired in December last year.

The newly-appointed Senior Puisne Judge will assist Chief Justice Bryan Sykes in administrative duties and will have the responsibility of assigning Supreme Court Judges to preside in various courts.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The returns from coroners inquest from the Coroner Courts and Parish Courts are sent to the Senior Puisne Judge for her perusal and guidance.

Justice Shelly Williams, who was formerly a Senior Resident Magistrate (now Parish Court Judge), was sworn in on December 14, 2014, to act on the Supreme Court Bench.

Before joining the bench, Justice Shelly Williams was a Senior Crown Counsel and an Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions.

She also did a stint in private practise in the British Virgin Islands.

Justice Shelly Williams is married to attorney-at-law Terrence Williams, a former head of the Independent Commission of Investigations.

- Barbara Gayle

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.