Man in custody for fatal stabbing of common-law wife

The taxi driver wanted for the fatal stabbing of his common -law-wife in the Newport district in the parish Friday night has been taken into police custody.

The deceased, who has been identified as 28-year-old Shadae Shari Brown of a Daleys Grove, Newport, Manchester, address, was a surgical nurse assistant employed at a private healthcare facility in Mandeville, Manchester.

Reports are that at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday, the couple had a dispute when the suspect used knives to inflict several wounds to the deceased.

A close friend of the deceased said the incident, which happened in the presence of Brown’s young son and another young child, has left them traumatised as the children were locked in the house while Brown bled out.

The friend said it was the son who called out to neighbours continuously until someone heard and came to their rescue.

Brown was taken to the Mandeville Hospital but succumbed to her injuries a few hours later.

It is reported that the couple had longstanding issues.