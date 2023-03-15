Manchester businessman killed in Clarendon

The police are investigating the shooting death of a Manchester businessman and the injury of another in Toll Gate, Clarendon on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as 67-year-old Jerome Bassier of McKinley Heights in Mandeville, Manchester.

The police report that about 10 a.m. Bassier and the other man were having a conversation along Decoy Road when they were approached by two men who opened gunfire hitting them.

The police were summoned and both men were taken to hospital where Bassier was pronounced dead and the other was admitted for treatment.

Sources say Bassier was recently attacked at the site of an apartment complex that he was developing in the area.

Last Sunday, another businessman was shot and killed in Palmers Cross, Clarendon.

A total of 21 people were killed in Clarendon up to March 11; a 91 per cent increase when compared to 11 homicides over the 2022 corresponding period.

- Olivia Brown

