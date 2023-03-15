Mentally-ill man found dead along MoBay's Hip Strip identified
The Montego Bay police in St James have now identified the man who is believed to be mentally ill whose body was found with chop wounds along a section of Jimmy Cliff Boulevard last Tuesday.
He is 22-year-old Rushane Bulgin, unemployed of Williamsfield community in the parish.
Reports from the Barnett Street police are that about 6:30 a.m. on the day in question a team was on patrol along a section of Jimmy Cliff Boulevard when cops stumbled upon the body of a man.
He was discovered lying in blood with what appeared to be multiple chop wounds.
- Hopeton Bucknor
