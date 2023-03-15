Mentally-ill man found dead along MoBay's Hip Strip identified

The Montego Bay police in St James have now identified the man who is believed to be mentally ill whose body was found with chop wounds along a section of Jimmy Cliff Boulevard last Tuesday.

He is 22-year-old Rushane Bulgin, unemployed of Williamsfield community in the parish.

Reports from the Barnett Street police are that about 6:30 a.m. on the day in question a team was on patrol along a section of Jimmy Cliff Boulevard when cops stumbled upon the body of a man.

He was discovered lying in blood with what appeared to be multiple chop wounds.

- Hopeton Bucknor

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.