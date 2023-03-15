Municipal corporation to discuss reopening of Blue Lagoon

PORT ANTONIO, PORTLAND:

Following a series of protest action by residents and civil society groups over the closure of the Blue Lagoon since August last year, the Portland Municipal Corporation is to decide next week if and when the access road to that tourist attraction site will reopen.

Councillor for the Prospect Division in Port Antonio, Wayne McKenzie, raised the question of the legality of the closure of the access road leading to the Blue Lagoon, describing it as a “trampling on the civic rights of the people”.

McKenzie, who was addressing the monthly sitting of that municipal body, argued that there is cause for concern when the Portland Municipal Corporation can arbitrarily sign off on a recommendation made by stakeholders to close a parochial road that leads to a renowned tourist attraction site, without consultation or not having issued any form of public notice regarding the closure.

“Was a decision taken in a formal way, rather than stakeholders at a meeting just saying [to]close it? “McKenzie questioned.

“Because that is fearful to me. Whether the council is in agreement or not, if we can gather at a location and take such a significant decision where the police, as alleged - because I am not sure if (the) police are there - bu [I] am sure security guards with barriers are there to prevent vehicular and pedestrian traffic. I am speaking and focusing on the road access to the Blue Lagoon, which is a natural attraction.

“...Persons should be allowed, since it is a parochial road, to at least walk to the lagoon, where they can at least take photographs. Is it that the Portland Municipal Corporation, outside of a stakeholders’ meeting, took a decision to close the parochial road to the lagoon? And if this is not so, I think, even for pedestrian traffic, it should be clear that the people should have access,” McKenzie argued.

But even as Mayor of Port Antonio Paul Thompson acknowledged that the decision to close the access road to the Blue Lagoon was as a result of recommendations made by stakeholders, he emphasised that this was due to ongoing illicit activities, among other things, taking place there at the time, which served as a clear indication that a proper management structure was needed.

According to Thompson, the lawlessness and unhealthy practice on the part of some, compounded by incidences of tourist harassment and the absence of bathroom facilities, were just some of the factors that led to the closure and suspension of commercial activities.

“It was expected that improvement work would have been completed by November last year, but this was not so,“ Thompson pointed out.

“I will be [meeting] with the CEO on her return on Monday, March 13, and that is one particular area that we are going to look at, because we too are concerned about [restrictions on] pedestrians going to the Blue Lagoon. So when we meet, I will explain to you what decision we have come to,” he added.

The Blue Lagoon is a natural pool situated some seven miles east of Port Antonio, Portland, with a depth of approximately 180 feet. The site was originally called the Blue Hole, but following the success of the film The Blue Lagoon, which was done at the location, the site was renamed, the Jamaica Information Service records..

Visitors are captivated by its glittering blue water, lush vegetation, and panoramic view.