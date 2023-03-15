NWA to undertake $86 million road marking programme

The National Works Agency (NWA) is to spend over $86 million to upgrade the safety of six heavily trafficked roadways across several parishes.

Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, says the works will include the re-painting of lines as well as the installation of raised pavement markers.

Once completed, it is expected that motorists will be better able to manoeuvre the corridors safely.

The roadways to be targeted under the programme are: Ferris Cross to Savanna-la-Mar in Westmoreland; Municipal Boulevard in Portmore, from Mandela Highway to Hellshire; Old Harbour Roundabout to Caymanas Crossing in St Catherine; Spur Tree to Williamsfield in Manchester; Whitney Turn to Trinity in Clarendon and Buff Bay to Hope Bay Police Station in Portland.

Shaw says that the NWA will be embarking on an extended programme later this year as it seeks to make the road network safer for the travelling public.

The programme will involve lane markings, installation of guard rails and repainting of pedestrian crossings.

