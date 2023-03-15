Policeman shot at ATM in Spanish Town

A policeman was shot and injured this afternoon while at an automated teller machine (ATM) along Old Harbour Road in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

The police inspector, who is attached to the St Catherine North police division, was rushed to the Spanish Town General Hospital, where he is being treated.

The incident reportedly happened some time after midday.

It is reported that the policeman was at the ATM when he was pounced upon by men armed with guns who opened fire.

The cop was hit in the region of his hip.

His attackers escaped.

The injured cop was then taken to hospital.

- Rasbert Turner

