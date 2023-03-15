Trelawny municipality to undertake drought mitigation programme

A $5 million drought mitigation programme has been announced for residents of the nine municipal divisions in Trelawny.

The announcement was made by Mayor of Falmouth C. Junior Gager in an address to the media this morning.

"The municipality will be distributing clean National Water Commission certified water to residents. Not only will the water be potable but it will also be checked by officers of the public health department, "Gager said.

The mayor indicated that the police will be involved in the exercise to ensure compliance.

"There are truckers distributing untreated and unsafe water. The police will have the licence number of the trucks authorised to distribute water. Those who are in breach will feel the full brunt of the law," Gager added.

The distribution of the water is highly appreciated by residents.

Businessman Ken Grant in Albert Town welcomed the announcement.

"Rain fell for close to an hour last night. However, because of the length of the drought, we will still need the trucked water for a little time more."

- Leon Jackson

