14-y-o boy accused of raping 10-y-o girl in St Thomas
Published:Thursday | March 16, 2023 | 2:07 PM
A 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged with rape following an incident in Seaforth, St Thomas on March 5.
The police report that a 10-year-old girl was at the home of the teen when he held her down and sexually assaulted her.
The girl managed to escape, ran home and made a report of the incident.
The teen was subsequently arrested and charged following an interview.
His court date is being arranged.
