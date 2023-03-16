14-y-o boy accused of raping 10-y-o girl in St Thomas

A 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged with rape following an incident in Seaforth, St Thomas on March 5.

The police report that a 10-year-old girl was at the home of the teen when he held her down and sexually assaulted her.

The girl managed to escape, ran home and made a report of the incident.

The teen was subsequently arrested and charged following an interview.

His court date is being arranged.

