Another JDF senior officer resigns following sexual harassment allegations

Another senior officer has resigned from the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) following an investigation into sexual harassment allegations.

The JDF said in a media release Thursday that the investigation also recommended disciplinary action for other servicemembers who had knowledge of the allegation but failed to provide a report, which is required according to Force Policies.

The JDF says the investigation was prompted by an official report made by a female servicemember in February 2023 regarding inappropriate conduct by the senior officer.

It says an immediate investigation was launched that has since revealed that the senior officer conducted himself in a manner contrary to the Defence Act.

Disciplinary proceedings were initiated against the senior officer, who subsequently tendered his resignation, which was accepted by the Chief of Defence Staff on March 13.

"The JDF reiterates its zero tolerance for actions that are in breach of the Defence Act and Force Policies, and continues to implore servicemembers and civilians who are aware of any breach to use the approved processes to report them," the release says.

In December last year a JDF officer implicated in a sexual misconduct scandal was also asked to resign from the organisation following an internal probe.

The army officer was recalled from a military training course in the United Kingdom to facilitate the probe.

