'Boy Blue' charged with murder of 2-y-o boy in Trelawny

The Trelawny police have confirmed that they have charged the man who was arrested in connection with the shooting death of two-year-old Adrian Campbell, in Mack Hill, Trelawny, on Sunday.

The accused, 20-year-old Anthony Findlay, otherwise called 'Boy Blue', also of Mack Hill, was charged on Wednesday afternoon with murder, illegal possession of firearm and using a prohibited weapon to commit murder.

It's reported that about 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, the child was taken by his mother and stepfather to purchase ice cream at a nearby shop in Mack Hill, when they were approached by Findlay, with whom they had a dispute two days earlier.

Findlay reportedly brandished a handgun and opened fire at the couple who managed to speed away in their car.

They drove to another shop close by and discovered that Adrian, who was sitting in the rear seat of the car, had been shot.

Adrian was rushed to the Falmouth Hospital where he was pronounced dead, while Findlay, who fled the scene, was later picked up by the police during an operation carried out in Duncans, Trelawny.

Commanding officer in charge of the parish of Trelawny, Winston Milton, told The Gleaner that he is using this incident to implore residents to report domestic-related matters to the police before they escalate to murder.

- Hopeton Bucknor

