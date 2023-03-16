Businessman freed of murder charge

Businessman Duane Lyn, who was charged with the murder of one of his employees in March 2017, was freed in the St Catherine Circuit Court last week after the prosecutors conceded that they were unable to successfully mount a case against him.

The court was also informed that the witnesses could not be located.

It was alleged that 48-year-old Lyn used a knife to stab Raymond McDonald after they had a dispute over the care of the canteen which Lyn operates at the Jamaica Urban Transit Company in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

The prosecution had alleged that during the heated argument, McDonald was stabbed in the chest.

Two of Lyn’s employees who claimed to have witnessed the incident gave different versions as to how the stabbing took place.

Lyn, who was represented by King’s Counsel Peter Champagnie, had maintained that he acted in self defence.

Justice Bertram Morrison, in response to the disclosures from the prosecution, told Lyn who was on bail that he was free to go.

- Barbara Gayle

