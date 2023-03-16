Claim discontinued against one of the defendants in lawsuit against SSL

An 80-year-old woman who filed a lawsuit against Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL) and other defendants alleging she was defrauded of US$830,000 has discontinued the suit against one of the defendants.

The claimant, Jean Elizabeth Forde, today discontinued the claim against Ivan Carter.

Carter served as an Independent Non-Executive Director of SSL from July 2020 and resigned on June 13, 2022.

“While his resignation was accepted, the company failed to update the records at the Office of the Registrar of Companies to reflect the resignation,” said attorney-at-law Jerome Spencer who is representing Carter.

Spencer is being instructed by attorney-at-law Teri-Ann Lawson of Juris Partners.

The claim against the other defendants is continuing in the Supreme Court.

Approximately $3 billion is alleged to have been stolen from the accounts of investors, including sprint legend Usain Bolt.

Jean-Ann Panton, former wealth adviser at SSL, is currently facing several charges in relation to the multibillion-dollar fraud scandal.

- Barbara Gayle

